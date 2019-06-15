Reports: Widespread tech outage affecting Target stores

Rows of carts await customers at a Target store in Chicago in 2012.

Updated: 1:42 p.m. | Posted: 1:20 p.m.

Social media reports indicate Target stores may be suffering a significant technology outage this afternoon.

Customers on Twitter and other platforms said the registers had stopped functioning during the noon hour, leaving shoppers unable to pay for their items.

The company responded to customer complaints about the outage at 1:18 p.m. Saturday.

"We are aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed. Thank you for your patience!" the company said.

Customers at individual stores reported that employees handed out snacks and beverages to people waiting in line at the offline registers.

At least @target kept me fed. They brought out candy and popcorn and wings. I’m thinking they should set up a TV next and pop in a movie. Maybe we can play bean bag toss, too #targetdown — Nancy Yang (@n_yang) June 15, 2019

Headquarters staff didn't respond immediately to inquiries from Minnesota Public Radio about the outage, although MPR News staff confirmed the outage at the Target store in Richfield. There's no indication of when service may be restored.

Target has suffered from technology problems in the past. The Minnesota-based retail chain suffered a serious technology breach during the Christmas holiday rush in 2013, when hackers got into the company network and gained access to a suspected 110 million credit and debit card accounts that had been used at the stores. Computer experts said hackers had apparently taken advantage of a refrigeration contractor's vendor access to the company's network.