Talking Minnesota high school spring sports Sports & Leisure Andrew Krueger · Jun 16, 2019 Listen Talking Minnesota high school sports 3min 33sec The Minnesota State High School League's John Millea reviews the state track and field meet and looks ahead to the state baseball finals with MPR's Andrew Krueger. Read more of Millea's prep sports coverage here.