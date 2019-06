Klobuchar lists executive orders she'd sign as president

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks at a forum on wages on April 27, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar has released a list of 100-plus executive orders she says she'd sign in her first 100 days in office.

The orders include rejoining the Paris climate agreement and allowing prescription drugs to be imported from Canada.

The list is intended to give voters an idea of what the first days in a Klobuchar White House would look like. It also puts the Minnesota senator on record with policies she can point to when the 2020 Democrats hold their first presidential debates next week in Florida.

Some of the orders would reverse actions taken by President Trump, such as ending the practice of separating immigrant children from their parents.