First Avenue gets museum treatment at the Minnesota History Center

It's Minnesota's most famous nightclub and now an exhibit at the Minnesota History Center.

"First Avenue: Stories of Minnesota's Mainroom" opened in May and is filled with gems, including "Mountain" — the tour bus used by Twin Cities hip-hop group Doomtree.

The exhibit's curator, B. Erin Cole, and The Current's Andrea Swensson join guest host Brandt Williams to talk about the exhibit, the history of the place, the icons who performed there and why it's important to many Minnesotans.

