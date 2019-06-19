Man hurt in 'racially motivated' assault on Metro State campus

Metropolitan State University's New Main on the college's St. Paul campus, seen here in 2009.

A man was hit in the face Wednesday afternoon after his attacker reportedly asked "what are you doing in my country?" on Metropolitan State University's St. Paul campus, according to school officials.

Metro State called the incident a "racially motivated physical assault" in an email to students. It happened on a stairwell outside the school's New Main building on 7th Street, just outside downtown St. Paul.

An email from the school said the "victim is a member of our University" but didn't specify whether he was a student.

Police have not found the alleged attacker, the email said.

MPR News has contacted Metro State for comment.