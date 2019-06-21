Police searching for suspect in attack on teen in Coon Rapids

Suspect in an attempted abduction and assault in Coon Rapids Courtesy of Coon Rapids Police Department

The Coon Rapids Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man they say attempted to abduct a 16-year-old girl Friday.

Patrol Capt. Tom Hawley says the victim was on her skateboard along a walking path around 9 a.m., when she says a man pulled her into the woods, pepper-sprayed her and tried to attack her.

Hawley says the victim was able to get away from the man and authorities have been looking for him throughout the day.

"She sensed somebody behind her who then grabbed her and pulled her into the woods, sprayed her with pepper spray and tried to attack her," Hawley said. "The victim screamed kicked and fought off her attacker. The suspect then ran into the woods."

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-30s, thin build, wearing a black sweatshirt with the Adidas brand on the front with grey sleeves, dark sweat pants, black hair and a stubble beard.

She also gave authorities enough of a description for a sketch of the suspect.

Hawley said authorities are continuing to search for the man.

Anyone with information should call Anoka County dispatch.