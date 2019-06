Amy Walter hosts The Takeaway Fridays on MPR News Presents.

The internet is a wild west for political advertising.

The increase has been dramatic: it was a 260% increase from the 2014 midterms to the 2018 midterms.

With more and more money spent on digital advertising in politics, questions remain about where it's coming from.

The Takeaway's "Politics with Amy Walter" from WNYC and PRI.