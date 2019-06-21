Twin Cities Pride Festival marks 50th anniversary of Stonewall

The Rainbow Flag is carried down Hennepin Avenue in the beginning of the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis.

Loring Park in Minneapolis will be rocking this weekend. The Twin Cities Pride Festival takes place on Saturday and Sunday, featuring music on four different stages throughout both days. The long-running event is designed to bring together the LGBT community and allies.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, which served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in America. The past fifty years of the movement will be on display at the festival, and particularly on Sunday, when a 30-foot-wide Stonewall banner will lead the Pride Parade down Second Avenue South.

For Dixie Baumann, board chair of Twin Cities Pride, the festival brings back powerful memories of the first time she attended the Twin Cities Pride Festival in the late 1990s.

"I didn't want the weekend to end," she recalled. It was the first time she'd experienced "that feeling of belonging," she said, "just to see all of the people who were not judgmental. You didn't have to worry about being yourself. You could say what you wanted to say and not have to play the pronoun game. I found resources there that I didn't know were available. And finding those resources, I found validity in who I was."

That experience of not being alone is a common Pride Festival story, Baumann said, and one that motivates her to continue organizing the event. Those resources that Baumann found so helpful continue to be available. The festival includes over 400 exhibitor booths.

The Rainbow Flag is carried down Hennepin Avenue in the beginning of the 2018 Twin Cities Pride parade in Minneapolis. Liam James Doyle for MPR News 2018

While the 50th anniversary of Stonewall is a big marker, Baumann is quick to stress that leadership of the local event has diversified considerably since it started.

"That's a big sticking point for people. They all think it's the gay white cis males that run the organization," said Baumann, adding that's not the case for Twin Cities Pride. She cited the racial, gender, and age diversity of the Pride Board, and adds that board meetings were open to everyone.

That focus on inclusiveness and diversity is apparent in other ways as well. The event is wheelchair accessible, including ADA seating for concerts. ASL interpreters are available, and the festival grounds include an autism tent where people can escape for a sensory break.

The event is free and open to all. The festival will include family friendly events, although Baumann advises taking a close look at the event map. "There are areas where you may not want to bring your children, but we have that all segregated in one area," said Baumann.

Sunday's parade begins at 11 a.m. on Second Avenue South in Minneapolis. That's a new route because of construction on Hennepin Avenue. Find parade and other event information at Twin Cities Pride.