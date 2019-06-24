Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Watershed district won't issue permit for Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project

Opponents of the Fargo Moorhead diversion project wear construction vests.
During a Buffalo-Red River Watershed District board meeting in April in Dilworth, Minn., opponents of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project wear construction vests showing their objection to a project they say will unfairly flood their land. 