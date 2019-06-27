After disagreements over LGBT clergy, U.S. Methodists move closer to split

Ed Rowe (from left), Rebecca Wilson, Robin Hager and Jill Zundel react to the defeat of a proposal that would have allowed LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage within the United Methodist Church, at the denomination's Special Session of the General Conference in February.
Ed Rowe (from left), Rebecca Wilson, Robin Hager and Jill Zundel react to the defeat of a proposal that would have allowed LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage within the United Methodist Church, at the denomination's Special Session of the General Conference in February. 