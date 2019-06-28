Nurse, pilot killed in medical helicopter crash in Brainerd

Updated: 8:35 a.m. | Posted: 7:04 a.m.

A nurse and a pilot are dead and a crew member injured after a medical helicopter crash at a regional airport in Minnesota.

North Memorial Health said no patients were on board when the crash happened about 1 a.m. Friday. The Federal Aviation Administration Great Lakes office said the Agustawestland A-109 helicopter crashed while on approach to the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.

The injured crew member was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. The crew member is reported to be in serious but stable condition.

"We're caring for team members and the families of the employees who were involved in the crash is our priority, and just really focusing on making sure they're taken care of," said North Memorial Health spokesperson Katy Sullivan.

North Memorial Health said the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.

MPR News reporters Mark Zdechlik and Kirsti Marohn contributed to this report.