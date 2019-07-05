Suspect arrested in connection to Metro State campus assault

Authorities in St. Paul announced Friday that officers made an arrest in an assault that occurred on the Metropolitan State University campus last month.

A 59-year-old St. Paul man is in custody in relation to the June 19 alleged assault of a university employee. Metro State officials said at the time that they thought it may have been racially motivated.

St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster said police arrested the suspect on Thursday after questioning him about a prior robbery. Ernster said authorities believe the man also is connected to the June attack in which the victim was allegedly asked his nationality. It happened outside the school's New Main building on 7th Street, just outside downtown St. Paul.

"An employee of the university was out sitting on some steps outside on the campus when he was approached from behind and asked questions about his nationality, country-of-origin-type questions and was suddenly punched by the suspect in this case," Ernster said.

Officers encountered the suspect as he drank from an open bottle of alcohol in downtown St. Paul.

Charges have yet to be filed.

University officials say they're relieved police have made an arrest.

Vice President for Finance and Operations Tracy Hatch said the school will continue to try to improve safety and inclusion efforts even though someone has been arrested.

"We really take seriously our commitment to the community and an open and inclusive environment that is welcoming to all whether they are directly connected to the university or not," she said.

Hatch didn't know if the suspect has ties to the university and did not release information about the employee who was hurt.