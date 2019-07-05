Where to watch the 2019 Women's World Cup final

Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during a quarterfinal against France in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Paris on June 28.

Weeks of Women's World Cup play all comes down to this: The U.S. takes on the Netherlands on Sunday in the championship game.

If the U.S. wins, it will be their second straight and fourth overall Women's World Cup title, while this year is the first time the Netherlands has made it to the final.

The game begins Sunday at 10 a.m. Minnesota time, and there will be viewing parties all over the state. Here are some places you can watch the game.

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. (left) vies for the ball with Chile's Maria Urrutia during a Women's World Cup Group F soccer match at Parc des Princes in Paris on June 16. Alessandra Tarantino | AP

Minneapolis

• Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall. Opens at 8 a.m.

• Crooked Pint Ale House: Minneapolis location opens at 9:45 a.m.; other Crooked Pint locations around Minnesota open at 10 a.m.

• Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 6th St. North. Opens at 9 a.m.

• La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. North Unit B. Opens at 8 a.m.

• The Local: Minneapolis location at 931 Nicollet Mall opens at 7:45 a.m.; St. Louis Park location at 1607 Park Place Blvd. opens at 9 a.m.

• Matthews Park, 2318 29th Ave South — watch party hosted by Seward Neighborhood Group and Like a Girl. Goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Merlin's Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• New Bohemia, 800 W. Lake St. Opens at 10 a.m.

• Part Wolf, 501 Cedar Ave. South. Opens at 9 a.m.

• Riverview Theater hosts a viewing party, 3800 42nd Ave. South. Opens at 10 a.m.

• Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Ave. SE. Opens at 9 a.m.

• The Trailhead at Theodore Wirth Regional Park, 1301 Theodore Wirth Parkway. Opens at 7 a.m.

People stream into the Riverview Theater in Minneapolis for a World Cup screening. John Nguyen | MPR News

St. Paul

• Allianz Field Brew Hall, 400 Snelling Ave. North. Opens at 8 a.m.

• Black Hart, 1415 University Ave. West. Opens at 9 a.m.

Duluth

• Dubh Linn Irish Pub, 109 W. Superior St. Opens at 9:45 a.m.

Rochester

• Grey Duck Theater & Coffeehouse, 619 Sixth Ave. NW. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Can't get enough of watching international soccer? At 3 p.m. Sunday, Brazil and Peru will face off in Rio de Janeiro in the Copa América final. In the evening, the U.S. men's national team will play Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final at 8 p.m. in Chicago.

Some of the locations noted above will be open for the later games as well.

If you're organizing a public viewing party for the Women's World Cup final and want to be included on this list, send the event information to us at newsroom@mpr.org.