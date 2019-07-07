Man dead after apparent shooting in downtown Minneapolis

A man is dead after an apparent shooting early Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said in a news release that they received a report of shots fired near Washington and North First avenues at 1:49 a.m. Sunday.

"A sergeant arrived in the area and was flagged down by an individual who directed him to an adult male down on the roadway," police reported in the news release. "After finding that the victim had no pulse or respirations, the sergeant began CPR. Additional officers and paramedics arrived almost immediately. The victim was transported to Hennepin Health Care by ambulance, where he died a short time later."

Authorities said the incident "may have been traffic related," but did not elaborate further.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene; at last report, no one was in custody. The victim's name has not been released.