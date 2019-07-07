Man dies after tubing accident on Crow River

Searchers recovered the body of a man from the Crow River northwest of the Twin Cities on Saturday evening after he went missing while tubing earlier in the day.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office reported that 64-year-old Andrew Urbanski of Maplewood was tubing on the river in St. Michael with two other people. At about 5 p.m. his tube hit a tree and flipped; Urbanski went into the water and did not resurface.

Emergency personnel from Wright County, St. Michael and Dayton — with helicopter assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol — searched the river for several hours before locating Urbanski's body later in the evening.

The Crow River has been running high after heavy rainfall in recent weeks. The incident remains under investigation.