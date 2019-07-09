U.S. appeals court rules Trump violated First Amendment by blocking Twitter followers

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court upheld a lower court's ruling that President Trump cannot block people he disagrees with from his Twitter account. Above, Trump's Twitter feed is seen on June 27.
