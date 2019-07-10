Coming up: A return to America's Eden

"American Eden" by Victoria Johnson. Courtesy of W. W. Norton & Company

He was a personal physician to both Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, a brilliant professor, and the creator of America's first botanical garden. But the fascinating story of David Hosack has largely been lost to history — until now.

Author and historian Victoria Johnson discovered Hosack and unearthed his story in "American Eden: David Hosack, Botany and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic," a book that was a finalist for the 2018 National Book Award for nonfiction. In it, Johnson transports readers 200 years in the past, to a backwater town called New York City that Hosack championed because he believed it could be a great cultural center someday.

Thursday, hear a conversation between the author of "American Eden" and Stephanie Curtis as they discuss an American who influenced botany, culture and medical research.

Guest:

Victoria Johnson is an associate professor of urban policy and planning at Hunter College in New York and the author of "American Eden: David Hosack, Botany and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic"