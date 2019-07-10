Aspen Ideas Festival: 'The Mueller report: Where do we go from here?'

Panelists from left to right: Mary Louise Kelly, Garrett Graff, Neal Katyal and Theodore Olson.

On July 17, special counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions about his report on the investigation of President Trump and his 2016 campaign.

In anticipation of those public hearings, the Aspen Ideas Festival hosted a panel discussion to explore what it all means.

Has the president been cleared, and it's time to move on? What did the report really say? Did President Trump commit impeachable offenses, or was he the victim of a partisan smear? Will impeachment proceedings begin?

NPR's All Things Considered co-host Mary Louise Kelly moderated the discussion on June 27.

Panelists:

• Garrett Graff, longtime national security reporter and author of "The Threat Matrix." He's now executive director of the Cybersecurity and Technology Program at the Aspen Institute.

• Neal Katyal was acting solicitor general in the Barack Obama administration and is a professor of national security law at Georgetown University.

• Theodore Olson was the solicitor general under President George W. Bush. He is partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.