What you need to know about Acosta's role in the Epstein case

Jeffrey Epstein was charged with sex trafficking on Monday by federal prosecutors in New York. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is being criticized for going easy on Epstein in a plea deal that he brokered while serving as U.S. attorney for southern Florida back in 2008. In a press conference yesterday, Acosta defended his handling of the case. MPR News guest host Steph Curtis spoke with two reporters about the Epstein story and what's at stake for Acosta.

Ian Kullgren, reporter at POLITICO

Brett Samuels, covers the White House for The Hill

