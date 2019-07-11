Broken promises: Teachers sue U.S. over student loans that weren't forgiven

Debbie Baker, who taught in public schools near Tulsa, Okla., had nearly $76,000 in student loans that she thought would be forgiven but weren't. She was told she didn't qualify because she had the wrong type of loan.
