Progressive activists gather, hoping to seize their moment in 2020 campaign

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the only leading Democratic presidential candidate addressing the Netroots Nation conference on Saturday. The progressive activists there are excited by how many candidates are representing their views in the 2020 campaign.
