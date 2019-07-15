Intelligence Squared debate: Has the transatlantic relationship been irreparably damaged?

U.S. President Trump (from left), German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Nov. 11, 2018, as part of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice, ending World War I.

The transatlantic relationship has been a force for peace and prosperity since the end of World War II. But the ties binding Europe and the United States seem to be fraying.

Rising populism and inequality, increasingly polarized politics in both the U.S. and Europe, and disagreements over trade and defense are straining relations in unprecedented ways.

Is the transatlantic relationship as we know it doomed? Or are the foundations upon which it was built strong enough to prevail for the next century?

Moderator John Donvan says:

"It was once a given that the United States and its European allies were, well, allies. Across one big ocean, we shared goals. We stood by each other. Most of all we basically trusted each other. Sure, there were quarrels now and again, but those disagreements didn't seem to threaten the fundamental nature of the relationship. They were quarrels within the family."

"We debate whether that still holds true. In light of trends like populism, rhetoric like 'America First' and a Europe that appears to be fracturing, four debaters are on a stage to argue this resolution: "The transatlantic relationship has been irreparably damaged."

University of Rome Tor Vergata professor Federiga Bindi joins Brookings Institution senior fellow Constanze Stelzenmuller to argue that the transatlantic relationship is irreparably damaged.

Arguing against the motion are University of Chicago professor John J. Mearsheimer, and University of Toronto professor Carla Norrlof.

Intelligence Squared partnered with the German Marshall Fund and traveled to Brussels — the city that serves as the European Union's de facto capital and houses NATO's headquarters.