Summer bummer: Risks of outdoor swimming

Earlier this month, nearly 200 people reported vomiting and diarrhea after boating and swimming in a popular spot on Lake Minnetonka.

Health officials say there's no threat to the general public and it's unlikely to find the root cause of those illnesses.

But what can cause people to get sick from being in the water? And how can we prevent future illnesses?

Trisha Robinson, waterborne-disease expert at the Minnesota Department of Health, joined guest host Dan Kraker to talk about all the different ways people can get sick while swimming or boating and how to prevent it.

"If you have diarrhea, you should not go in any water," Robinson said. "Any small amount of fecal matter can have some infectious bug and it can make everyone else sick."

Once you are in the water, Robinson says, do not swallow it.

"It's easier said than done, but you should avoid things that make you more prone to getting sick," she said.

Make sure small children are not squirting water out of their mouths and that water isn't getting into beverages. Showering before going into any water helps keep the water healthy for everyone else, and rinsing off afterward helps prevent swimmer's itch, Robinson added.

"Swimming and using water for recreation is really great," she said. "But we have to take a few precautions to also make it healthy for everyone."

This reporting is part of The Water Main, our initiative that aims to bring people together, move conversations forward and create meaningful connections that help sustain clean, abundant water for all.

For more on waterborne illness, click play on the audio player above.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Angela Davis podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS