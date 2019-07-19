Storms batter central Minnesota and Wisconsin

Hail and wind damage just misses the Twin Cities. Heat index values reach 117 in Lakeville, Minn.

Baseball-sized hail hit Justin Sorensen's car windshield when driving south of Rock Creek, Minn., on Interstate 35 Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019.

It was a direct hit for central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin — and a close call for the Twin Cities.

Severe thunderstorms rolled through central Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin as forecast Friday afternoon. The impressive super cell produced baseball-sized hail in Pine County, Minn., and winds that gusted to 84 mph in Wisconsin.

Wind gusted to near hurricane force in Cushing, Wis., for 5 minutes.

Doppler radar indicated several tornado vortex signatures Friday afternoon. It will take time to sort out damage reports to see if any tornadoes touched down. This rotation was from near Pine City.

Hottest day of 2019

Heat and humidity levels soared to the highest level in eight years in parts of Minnesota. The heat index hit 117 in Lakeville in the south metro area.

I saw a dew point of 83 degrees in Crystal, Minn.

Relief ahead

Cooler temperatures move in this weekend. Highs in the 70s to low 80s and dew points in the 50s will feel very comfortable into early next week.