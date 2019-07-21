Deputies shoot, injure person at home in NW Minnesota

Sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a person Saturday night at a home in northwestern Minnesota's Becker County.

The sheriff's office says it happened after authorities received a 911 call at about 10 p.m. Saturday, requesting a welfare check on a male at a home north of Frazee.

The male spoke with Becker County 911 personnel; authorities said he threatened to injure himself.

"The subject would not follow law enforcement commands to exit the home," the sheriff's office said in a news release. "After approximately 45 minutes, law enforcement made entry into the home. At one point during the encounter that followed, deputies discharged Tasers and a firearm, injuring the subject."

The male — whose name and age were not released Sunday — was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Detroit Lakes, then airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, N.D. An update on his condition was not available Sunday.

One deputy was treated for injuries and released.

It was unclear Sunday whether body cameras or squad cameras recorded the incident. The sheriff's office has asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate.

The Frazee and Detroit Lakes police departments, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also were at the scene.