Cars as canvas: ArtCar Parade returns to Minneapolis on Saturday

A Paris-themed car passes spectators as it travels around Lake Harriet in Minneapolis for the 2015 ArtCar and ArtBike Parade.

Cars and bikes transformed into art canvases will parade around Lake Harriet in Minneapolis on Saturday evening.

Artists and their decorated vehicles will begin gathering at the Rose Garden at Lake Harriet at 5 p.m. for the 25th ArtCar and ArtBike Parade. Jan Elftmann, director of the parade, said anyone can join the line and be a part of the event. The only requirement is to have a decorated car or bike.

“We drive once all the way around Lake Harriet,” said Elftmann. “We don’t require that you register. You don’t have to pay. You just come and participate.”

Elftmann said out-of-town visitors occasionally drive up to join the ArtCar celebration, but the parade mostly involves daily drivers in Minnesota. She said she expects 45 to 50 cars and bikes to make an appearance this year.

This year's parade watchers can expect to see a “TOYota” car covered in toys, a bike transformed into a frog, and a wizard-themed car.

Elftmann said the audience can bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the art show from anywhere along the parkway around the lake. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. with announcer Tom Carlson.