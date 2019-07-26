Girl Scouts party hit by lightning in Boundary Waters; rescue underway

Rescuers late Friday were rushing into the Boundary Waters to aid a party of Girls Scouts struck by lightning.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad said it was working on a rescue on Knife Lake in the Boundary Waters.

“We can say that the entire six-person party experienced the strike, but two are showing acute symptoms that have us concerned,” the squad said in a statement posted to Facebook. “ The agency said ground and paddle teams were en route to the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol put an aircraft up to pinpoint the party's position and also has a helicopter ready to go.