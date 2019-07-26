Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. includes part of Twin Cities

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 a.m. Saturday that includes roughly the northeast half of the Twin Cities metro area.

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Watch Number 542 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 635 PM CDT Fri Jul 26 2019

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a *Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Eastern Minnesota Northwestern and north-central Wisconsin * Effective this Friday night and Saturday morning from 635 PM until 100 AM CDT.*

Primary threats include: scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible

Thunderstorms should continue to pose a threat of severe hail and sporadic damaging gusts as they move across the watch area from Minnesota across Wisconsin, with additional development possible this evening. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 50 miles north of Minneapolis to 60 miles east northeast of Eau Claire, Wis.