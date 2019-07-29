Worker freed after trench collapse in downtown Minneapolis

A construction worker is hoisted in a stretcher after firefighters freed him after he was trapped when a trench collapsed at a construction site on Monday, July 29, 2019, in Minneapolis.

A worker has been freed after being trapped for three hours in a trench that collapsed at a construction site in downtown Minneapolis.

Deputy Minneapolis Fire Chief Todd White says the worker was talking, alert and in stable condition when he was lifted out in a stretcher-basket around 11 a.m. Monday. The man was placed in an ambulance and taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

A wall at the below-ground site gave way just after 8 a.m. The worker was alone and was trapped in sand up to his knees. One of his legs was caught in shoring that also collapsed. The rescue took a while because of unstable conditions caused by recent heavy rain.

“This isn't a snatch and grab effort with back trucks,” White said. “So we have to go meticulously by hand, by shoring and working slowly so there is less of a collapse.”

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.