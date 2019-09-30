MPR News AM Update: Minnesota's home birth conundrum

Paris Alvar, Noah Swore and their daughter, Rosie Swore, stand for a portait in the living room where Paris gave birth to Rosie of the their Duluth home.

Good morning and welcome to a fresh week. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

A warmer, wetter Monday. There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms in just about every part of the state today. In the Twin Cities, highs in the mid 80s and chances of storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid-50s in the northeast. More on Updraft.

Home births are getting more popular in Minnesota. But the state doesn’t require midwives to be licensed. Even some midwives say that poses a danger to mothers and babies, but some say the government should keep its hands off such an intimate decision. Reporter Catherine Richert found 16 midwives practicing in the state without a license.

House Dems want a quick impeachment inquiry. Despite Congress just leaving Washington for a two-week break, a House committee is moving forward with investigations regarding President Trump’s request that Ukraine’s president investigate Joe Biden. Democratic leaders say their probe could wrap before Thanksgiving.

Two Twin Cities men were killed in shootings over the weekend. One in each of the Twin Cities. Police have arrested a suspect in the Minneapolis killing Saturday night. St. Paul police have not made announced an arrest in their city’s fatal shooting.

A record number of dogs are getting a serious fungal disease. As the Duluth News Tribune’s John Meyers writes, Minnesota officials have confirmed 170 cases of blastomycosis in dogs. “It’s already the most cases we’ve ever had, and we still have a few months to go.”

The Twins closed out their regular season with a big record. They claimed the major league’s home run record, despite falling to the Royals 5-4. However, the Twins did hit three home runs in the loss, making it 307 homers on the season.

Bigfork, Minnesota’s hospital shows the struggle of rural health care. Reporter Mark Zdechlik explains: “Some of the most profound health care challenges are playing out in rural parts of the country with dwindling populations that are older and sicker than urban residents. One remote rural Minnesota hospital hobbles along, despite years of operating losses.”

The average U.S. adult puts on a pound every year. But eating a handful of nuts regularly might help fend off the weight gain. NPR reports that it might be an issue of eating nuts, a healthy and filling snack, instead of junk food.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.