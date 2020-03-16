Monday a.m. update: All K-12 schools must close by Wednesday

Good morning, and best wishes to you and yours as we enter another difficult week. Here’s what you need to know to start it.

Morning drizzle and possible snow. The Twin Cities have a 50 percent of snow during the day and highs in the lower 40s. Statewide, possible snow and drizzle for the afternoon with northern highs in the mid-30s; near 40 in the south. Nighttime lows for the Twin Cities in the mid-20s with 10 to 15 mph winds. Statewide temps get down to 9 in the north and upper 20s in the south at night. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all K-12 schools in Minnesota to close by Wednesday. They’ll stay closed through March 27 as an attempt to slow COVID-19’s increasing spread. The education commissioner says schools should continue paying hourly staff.

The governor’s order has some provisions for child care and providing meals to students. It “requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers" so the parents can stay working. And the order "makes provisions for the continuity of mental health services and requires schools to continue providing meals to students in need."

Community transmission of the coronavirus is happening in Minnesota. Officials confirmed three such cases on Sunday when the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 35.

The coronavirus can remain on surfaces up to three days. So, it’s important to use proper cleaning products. Here are some tips for cleaning at your own home and while in public.

There are actions every individual can take to slow the spread of coronavirus. The Minnesota Department of Health lays them out here. Follow along and help save lives.

And if you have kids, there are some ways to navigate the pandemic as a parent. Everything from how to talk about coronavirus to ideas for how to get your kids to stop touching their face, NPR has tips. Looking for other ideas or to connect with others who are raising kids in Minnesota? Join our Facebook Group.

Yes, there’s still a presidential campaign going on. Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders had their first one-on-one debate Sunday night. Here’s analysis and fact-checking of the whole event, which didn’t have an in-person audience.

