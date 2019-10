A view of the fall colors from on top of Oberg Mountain near Tofte, Minn.

We’re starting to reach the peak fall colors, especially in Northern Minnesota.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the colors, we have a temporary solution for you.

MPR News editor Andrew Krueger went on an early morning hike to the top of Oberg Mountain near Tofte, Minn.

And if you’re looking for a peaceful way to start Tuesday, you can join him for the view.