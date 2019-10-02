Most Comcast users won't get the Twins' first playoff game

Minnesota Twins' Jorge Polanco celebrates scoring in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 25.

Many baseball fans in Minnesota will be out of luck if they try tuning into the Twins’ first playoff game against the New York Yankees on Friday night.

Comcast, a major TV provider in the state, isn’t carrying game one of the Twins’ American League Division Series against the Yankees. MLB Network has exclusive rights to the game, and adding the channel will cost Twin Cities Comcast users an extra $9.99 a month.

AT&T U-verse, Cox, DirecTV, DISH, Frontier, Sling TV and many other providers are offering free trials of MLB Network through Oct. 11, letting some 82 million homes watch the series, according to MLB Network.

Fox Sports, the usual TV home of the Twins, has rights to broadcast the rest of the series against the Yankees. It’s a best-of-five series that returns to Minnesota for game three Monday night.

Comcast users who subscribe to its “Preferred Digital tier and above” will get the game, a spokesperson said.

Or folks can essentially buy a $9.99 ticket for Friday night to watch the game.

“Customers currently subscribing to other tiers of service can easily add the Sports & Entertainment package for $9.99 per month. There is no contract, so customers can keep the Sports Entertainment Package for as long as they like,” the Comcast spokesperson said in a statement.