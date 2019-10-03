Does Diggs no longer dig the Vikings?

Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs catches a 75-yard touchdown pass during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.

Vikings fans might be able to rest easy, at least for a moment, as star wide receiver Stefon Diggs returned to practice Thursday as the team prepares to take on the New York Giants Sunday.

Diggs told reporters that he wasn’t feeling well Wednesday, which is why he wasn’t at practice. His absence, which was described as non-injury reason, fueled rumors that Diggs wasn’t happy and was pushing for a trade.

Diggs, along with fellow start receive Adam Thielen, has not had a major impact compared to recent years as the Vikings’ pass-game continues to be inconsistent under quarterback Kirk Cousins. While the team’s run game has ascended with with running back Dalvin Cook, its passing attack currently ranks 31st in the league.

As for the trade rumors, Diggs offered a cryptic statement:

Diggs added that he’s frustrated by the team's recent offense and lack of passing plays. Asked about talk that he wanted to be traded, he said "there's truth to all rumors" but added that he hadn't spoken to the team or his agent about a trade and loved playing in Minnesota.

Whether he stays or goes, Diggs will always be remembered for this shining moment in Viking’s history: