Open roads: No major freeway closures in Twin Cities this weekend

Some good news for Twin Cities drivers this weekend: For a change, there are no major freeway closures planned in the metro.

We're not out of the woods for the year, though — there's still plenty of road work that needs to be completed before the construction season winds down.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that a few ramp closures along Interstate 35W, I-94 and Highway 55 near downtown Minneapolis that had been planned for this weekend were called off because of rain in the forecast. They've been rescheduled for the weekend of Oct. 18-21.

MnDOT says there will be some lane closures along northbound I-35W near the Minnesota River bridge in Burnsville through Saturday morning. And westbound I-494 will be reduced to a single lane near the Minnesota River in Eagan from Sunday night through 5 a.m. Monday.

And starting this weekend in the north metro, the ramp from County Road 10 to southbound I-35W is closed through early November.

And remember that some city streets will be closed this weekend for running events. On Saturday, there's the TC 5K and 10K races that begin and end on the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul. And on Sunday, the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and TC 10-Mile races will take runners on winding routes through Minneapolis and St. Paul, ending at the Capitol.