Photos: Fall colors on Minnesota's North Shore

Fall leaves are brightened by scattered sunlight on a mostly cloudy day on Minnesota's North Shore, as seen from Oberg Mountain near Tofte, Minn., on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.

Fall colors are at or near their peak this weekend across much of northern Minnesota, including the North Shore — bringing a wave of red, orange and yellow to the rocky ridges overlooking Lake Superior.

MPR's Andrew Krueger ventured up Highway 61 from Duluth to Grand Portage earlier this week to capture photos of the colorful leaves.

Rain and wind may knock some of the leaves off trees this weekend, but the show will go on. The leaves on many trees closer to Lake Superior had yet to change color as of earlier this week.

The peak color will slowly progress southward in the state over the next couple weeks. Keep tabs on the progress of fall colors across Minnesota with the DNR's Fall Color Finder website.

