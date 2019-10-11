Gatherings for Indigenous Peoples Day in Minnesota

Students from the Anishinabe Academy in Minneapolis march in an Indigenous Peoples day parade in St. Paul in October 2018. Over the next few days, celebrations and observations will be held in Minnesota to honor Indigenous Peoples Day.

Indigenous Peoples Day is on Monday, Oct. 14. In 2014, Minneapolis was the first Minnesota city and one of the first large U.S. cities to replace the Columbus holiday with that name.

And in 2016, Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statewide proclamation for Indigenous Peoples Day.

Here are some of the events taking place:

On Saturday, there’s the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival 2019 in Minneapolis. According to the event’s website, the festival’s focus is to provide the people of the Twin Cities, greater Minnesota, and beyond consistently high-quality exposure to Native American Arts. The evnt will be held at 1414 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, and begins at 11 a.m.