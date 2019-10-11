Gatherings for Indigenous Peoples Day in Minnesota
Indigenous Peoples Day is on Monday, Oct. 14. In 2014, Minneapolis was the first Minnesota city and one of the first large U.S. cities to replace the Columbus holiday with that name.
And in 2016, Gov. Mark Dayton issued a statewide proclamation for Indigenous Peoples Day.
Here are some of the events taking place:
On Saturday, there’s the Indigenous Peoples Day Festival 2019 in Minneapolis. According to the event’s website, the festival’s focus is to provide the people of the Twin Cities, greater Minnesota, and beyond consistently high-quality exposure to Native American Arts. The evnt will be held at 1414 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, and begins at 11 a.m.
On Sunday evening, Pipestone National Monument in southwestern Minnesota will host a Luminary Walk on its walking trail. The 3-quarter mile Circle Trail will be lit with luminaries, and traditional and contemporary Native American music will play as visitors make their way along the trail. The event is free and open to the public, and will be held from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
On Monday, there’s the Indigenous People’s Day Parade in St. Paul, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It begins at the American Indian Magnet School at 1075 3rd St. E. Organizers say the theme for this year’s parade is “We Are Still Here!”