What's on the radio today: Oct. 11, 2019

9 a.m. — 1A hosted by Kimberly Adams

The White House announced that it will not cooperate with the House’s impeachment inquiry, raising questions about what’s next for the House committees driving it forward. The State Department stopped European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland from appearing before a scheduled interview with House committees working on the impeachment inquiry. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced that he's changing his campaign strategy after suffering a heart attack. For the first time in history, American billionaires paid less in income taxes than their average counterparts. We discuss these stories and more on the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

10 a.m. — 1A hosted by Kimberly Adams

With an impeachment inquiry looming, President Donald Trump embarked on another highly controversial foreign policy move: withdrawing from northern Syria. That territory is held by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, a group that was, until earlier this week, protected by the presence of U.S. forces. On Wednesday, Turkish forces came over the border and attacked the Kurds. What are the effects of the president's actions? And what will happen to the Kurds in the region? The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, moved the country's government out of Quito this week. Indigenous groups are leading protests against the Moreno government's proposed austerity package. The Washington Post reports that five people have been killed in the demonstrations, and more than 680 people have been arrested. We're also following how several leading brands, including Apple and the NBA, have become involved in the protests in Hong Kong. We cover all those stories and get to others as we wrap up the week in global news.

11 a.m. — MPR News with Angela Davis

President Trump held a campaign rally at Target Center in downtown Minneapolis Thursday evening. The event drew thousands of supporters and opponents to the area. Host Angela Davis chats with an MPR News political reporter about what happened inside and outside the venue.

Then, a discussion on ageism. Ageism discrimination is becoming a growing concern as more Minnesotans work past the age of 65. We’re talking about how to combat ageism in the workplace. What do companies need to do to attract and retain employees of all ages?

12 p.m. — MPR News Presents

"Politics with Amy Walter" on the Friday Takeaway. This week Amy Walter and her guests discuss the truth about political advertising. Political speech is protected by the Constitution, but are there any guidelines to deal with political lies?



