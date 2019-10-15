Prepping for MEA: Travel tips and entertainment options in Minnesota

A mix of Sky Priority, Clear security and non-TSA PreCheck travelers at the north checkpoint at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is readying for a surge of families this week as most Minnesota schools will close Thursday and Friday for what’s known as MEA weekend, the annual statewide teachers conference.

The long weekend has long offered a late October escape for people with school-age kids. Airport officials say the number of families traveling with children this week will nearly match the additional jump in travelers who fly during the peak spring break period in Minnesota.

Officials are urging passengers to allow plenty of time to deal with parking, security and check-in. The airport will also have activities for kids starting Wednesday night.

"We'll have balloon artists, face painting, a magician on Thursday and a lot of giveaways of swag,” said airport spokesperson John Welbes. “In Terminal 1, you'll be able to find this in the south part of the mall near Stone Arch restaurant, and in Terminal 2, you'll be able to find it near gates H7 and H8.”

The north and south checkpoints in Terminal 1 are open to all travelers. Welbes also said a checkpoint on the skyway between concourses G and C is open for carry-on only. It’s available from 5:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. weekdays.

What to do if home with the kiddos

If you’re not hitting the road, there are still plenty of opportunities to be out with the kids. From zoos to museums, here are some ideas from the St. Paul public school district:

If you’re looking for something a little different, the National Eagle Center in southeastern Minnesota has a lot to check out.

And on the Family Fun Twin Cities website, you can map out a host of activities that include apple orchards, theaters, and arts and crafts.

MEA weekend gets its name from the old Minnesota Education Association. The statewide teachers union is known now as Education Minnesota but the weekend is still described by the old initials.