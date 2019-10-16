Aitkin County investigators find body of missing woman

Authorities in Aitkin county say they’ve found the body of an Outing, Minn., woman who went missing on Oct. 3.

Aitkin County authorities released this photo of Michelle May, 35, of Outing, Minn. They say her family reported her missing in early October. Investigators say a body found Tuesday near Swatara, Minn., may be her. Courtesy of Aitkin County Sheriff's Office

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office last week asked hunters to be on the lookout for any sign of 35-year-old Michelle Mae. A hunter found her Jeep abandoned near Swatara, Minn., nearly two weeks ago, but no sign of May.

Investigators said Tuesday they found a body they believe to be Mae’s on private property southwest of Hill City, Minn.

Authorities aren’t saying if there are any indications of how she died or whether it involved foul play. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating her disappearance earlier this month.

The remains were taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office in St. Paul for positive identification and a determination of cause of death.