North Dakota governor to ask for federal help following snowstorm, flooding

Anne Haugarth shovels heavy, wet snow from a sidewalk in front of her home on Oct. 11, 2019 in Bismarck, N.D.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Friday he will ask for federal help in dealing with the widespread flooding that occurred in the aftermath of heavy snow that fell last week.

The storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in central and eastern parts of the state. The early blanket of snow closed major highways, canceled school, snarled air traffic, caused power outages and flattened unharvested crops.

As the snow started to melt, widespread flooding hit large swathes of the state, leading to flood emergency declarations in eight counties and four cities.

"We don't know what the losses are," Burgum told the Associated Press. "The value of the crop out there is in the billions."

The damage is still being assessed, and Burgum and North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring are scheduled to meet with officials, community members, farmers and ranchers next week in Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Fessenden to learn more about the impact of the storm.

"We want to make sure we put together the strongest case we can make," Burgum said.

Once an assessment is complete, the governor is expected to declare an emergency for affected areas, which is a step toward pursuing a presidential disaster declaration that could pave the way for federal aid.

A separate request also would be forwarded to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a secretarial disaster designation that would be aimed at helping farmers and ranchers.

Barnes, Cavalier, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Stutsman, Traill, Walsh and Wells counties have issued flood emergency declarations, as well as the cities of Jamestown, LaMoure, Valley City and Grand Forks. Burgum's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said more cities and counties are expected to be added to the list.

The Red River on the Minnesota-North Dakota border has been running at the highest levels on record for October. River levels were falling Saturday in many communities, especially from Grand Forks south.

But the water level remained steady or was slowly rising closer to the Canadian border. Several state highways north of Oslo, Minn., remained closed due to high water Saturday, but authorities have said the flooding is not endangering any communities.