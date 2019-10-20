'Habitual runaway' emu on the loose in central Minnesota

Authorities in Benton County, Minn., reported that they're searching for a runaway emu. Benton County Sheriff's Office

Authorities in central Minnesota's Benton County are asking for the public's help in locating a big bird.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported late Saturday that an emu — a "habitual runaway," authorities said — was missing in the Foley area.

Initially there were two emus and a dog missing, the sheriff's office said, but one of the emus and the dog were located.

Anyone who spots the emu is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (320) 968-7201.

It's just the latest fugitive animal report from around Minnesota. Last year a wayward goat spent several days on the lam in Inver Grove Heights before being caught.

In February, police officers — again in Inver Grove Heights — corralled a horse that had wandered into the basement of a home.

And of course, in June 2018 the #mprraccoon drew worldwide attention as she scaled a skyscraper in downtown St. Paul.