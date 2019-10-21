MPR News AM Update: Minnesota United fall in playoffs

Minnesota United midfielder Osvalso Alonso hugs his daughter after she greeted him on Allianz Field following the Loons loss to the LA Galaxy at Allianz Field on Sunday.

Good morning and happy Monday. Start your week with 246 words of the latest news.

A rainy Monday is in store. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms statewide throughout the day and into the evening. In the Twin Cities, highs in the upper 50s. Statewide highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s. More on Updraft. | Forecast

The Loons’ first season at their stadium is over. A 1-2 loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy spelled a first-round playoff exit for Minnesota United. Ján Greguš scored his team’s lone goal late in the game. Here’s a wrapup of the game.

St. Paul police are investigating a shooting near the Loons’ stadium. KARE 11 reports that one person is in custody and two victims are recovering following a double shooting near Allianz Field during the game.

Some emus just can’t be fenced in. In a glaring case of a slow news day, Benton County authorities report they captured a “habitual runaway” emu that was missing near Foley, Minn.

Sun Country is targeting smaller Minnesota markets. The Duluth News Tribune’s Kelly Busche reports the airline has partnered with a bus company that’ll take passengers from Duluth to the Twin Cities for their flights. The hope is to eventually make the service available in other northern towns.

Three Minnesotans are suing President Trump. The issue is with texts sent by his reelection campaign. The plaintiffs allege Trump’s campaign violated federal law and privacy. All three are Democrats and say they’ve never consented to texts from the campaign.

