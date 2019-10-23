MPR News AM Update: A Trump plan is keeping kids off Medicaid

Superintendent Matt Hillmann (center) passes out cups of water and milk to families on Sept. 26 during a community dinner at Greenvale Park Elementary School. The elementary school hosts the dinners as a way to build up their community.

Good morning and happy Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day in 244 words.

Bring a jacket today. Statewide, it’ll be mostly cloudy and cool. Statewide highs in the mid 40s, with some areas in the upper 30s. Nighttime lows will near 30, and there’s a chance of rain in Minnesota’s southernmost regions. More on Updraft. | Forecast

President Trump’s “public charge” rule is causing some immigrants to forgo using Medicaid. MPR News’ Elizabeth Shockman reports: “The Trump administration’s so-called ‘public charge’ rule that was set to go into effect this month has been blocked by federal judges. Still, some who work with Minnesota’s immigrant community say the proposal generated fear and confusion, prompting some to take their children off Medicaid.”

Metro Transit left over 600 people with disabilities at bus stops this year. And that’s just between January and August, a new KSTP report finds.

Keith Ellison is suing the Trump administration for rolling back the Endangered Species Act. Minnesota’s attorney general alleges the new rules would “dramatically weaken current protections and reduce federal Endangered Species Act enforcement and consultation, putting these endangered species and their habitats at risk of extinction,” as Fox 9 reports.

Why do climate change plans talk so much about 2030? MPR News’ Elizabeth Dunbar dug into the question. One expert told her the most important thing is reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

People experiencing homelessness in rural Minnesota don’t often have access to a shelter. Instead, church basements and motels become a place to stay. I wrote a story about it.

