Relatives of man killed by Edina and Richfield police shown video of shooting

A photograph of Brian Quinones and his brother Joshua is affixed to a candle at a memorial along 77th Street East in Richfield, Minn., on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Brian Quinones was fatally shot by police at that location.

Relatives of Brian Quinones, the 30-year-old man shot and killed by Edina and Richfield police officers Sept. 7th, have seen police dash cam video of the incident. That’s according to a statement from the city of Edina.

“Because the city does not want to jeopardize Hennepin County’s investigation, the videos will not be made public at this time,” reads the statement.

Richfield police say they will also not release their dashboard camera videos to the public during the investigation.

The five officers who fired their weapons were not wearing body cameras.

Members of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar are demanding that police release unedited versions of the videos. The group has organized a rally outside the Hennepin County Government Center scheduled for 5 p.m.





