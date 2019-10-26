Two firefighters injured while battling St. Paul house fire

Two St. Paul firefighters were injured while battling a house fire early Saturday along Bush Avenue on the city's east side.

Two St. Paul firefighters were injured while battling a house fire early Saturday on the city's east side.

The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on the 1000 block of Bush Avenue, at the corner of Earl Street. Flames were coming from the upper-story windows when firefighters arrived.

Four dozen firefighters spent about four hours on the scene to knock down the flames and extinguish the fire.

KARE-TV reported that the two firefighters who were hurt received non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.