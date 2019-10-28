MPR News AM Update: A chance of flurries in the metro

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) hands off the ball to running back Rodney Smith (1) during a game against Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Minneapolis.

Good morning and welcome to a new week. Here’s some news and weather to get it started.

A chilly start to the week. Statewide highs in the 30s with nighttime lows in the mid 20s. In the Twin Cities, it’ll be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. More on Updraft. | Forecast

The Gophers football team is continuing its historic season. As the Star Tribune reports, the undefeated team moved to No. 13 on the Associated Press’ rankings. It’s their highest spot in the poll since 2004.

A Minnesota dog lover wants you to know about Leptospirosis. KARE 11 reports on the death of a Richfield woman’s dog who became infected with the bacteria. Leptospirosis is more common in wild animals, but it can affect humans and dogs. However, there is a vaccine for it.

One of southern Minnesota’s busiest highways is getting an upgrade. A 12.5-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna will expand to four lanes. The $108 million project is years in the making and will break ground this week.

Good idea? Cleaner cars. The Minnesota Pollution Control Authority wants to know what you think of Gov. Tim Walz’s Clean Cars proposal this week. The proposal would require manufacturers to bring more low- and zero-emissions vehicles to Minnesota and bolster existing standards. Minnesota would become the first state in the Midwest to adopt such a policy.

Local elections are coming up quick, and we want to help inform you. Early voters are already casting ballots across the state. Have a question about what’s going to be on your ballot on Election Day? Head to this link to send us a question and we’ll do our best to answer as many as we can.

