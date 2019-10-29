MPR News AM Update: Metro plant closed over lead poisoning

A sign for Water Gremlin, a White Bear Township, Minn., fishing tackle and battery component maker, is seen on Monday.

Good morning and happy Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day, in 341 words.

Another chilly day. Twin Cities will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 40s and nighttime lows in the lower 20s. Statewide, partly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s and lower 40s. At night, it could get as cold as 15 degrees. More on Updraft. | Forecast

State agencies have shuttered a fishing tackle and battery component maker over lead poisoning. Lead dust from White Bear Township’s Water Gremlin has gotten into the bloodstreams of family members of the company’s employees. Health officials ordered the shutdown after a second case of childhood lead poisoning was confirmed. Now, the cleanup begins and the workers need to find new jobs.

State lawmakers say they’re going to crack down on vaping. DFL lawmakers plan to push the age for buying tobacco from 18 to 21 and consider banning flavored tobacco products and online tobacco sales. Vapers, however, say they’re being unfairly targeted and that black market marijuana products are to blame for recent injuries and deaths.

Ski season is here already. Fox 9 reports that Wild Mountain in Taylor’s Falls, Minn., is opening up some of its runs today. Of course, it’ll be artificial snow. But it’s something to ride.

No more Calhoun streets in Minneapolis. Also on Fox 9, city workers will replace 22 street signs around the lake that align its recent renaming: Bde Maka Ska Boulevard.

The DNR’s push to get kids deer hunting worked. The entire state was open to youth hunting over MEA weekend and nearly 30,000 kids 10 to 18 took part. That marks a 50 percent increase in youth license sales.

Election Day isn’t what it used to be. But that doesn’t mean people aren’t voting … it just means that early voting continues to grow in popularity here.

Curious about an aspect of life in Minnesota?Pitch your question, no matter what it is, and we might just answer it in our “Ask a ‘sotan” feature.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.