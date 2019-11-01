Minnesota siblings to run NYC marathon as rare duo team

'It's easy to run when I get to be the legs for someone that's so inspiring'

Sunny Klein and her brother Joe Sommers, who uses a wheelchair, are headed to the Big Apple to compete in the New York City Marathon as one of a limited number of duo teams. Courtesy of Sunny Klein

A pair of Minnesota siblings will be competing in one of the world’s biggest marathon’s as one of a limited number of duo teams this weekend.

Sunny Klein and her brother Joe Sommers, who uses a wheelchair, are headed to the Big Apple to compete in the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Klein started running to get back into shape after the birth of her first child. She started bringing her brother along to spend time together. They’ve competed in 3Ks, 5Ks and even half marathons together, but this weekend will be their first full marathon.

“[Joe] was born with a chromosomal abnormality, so he functions [at] kind of like a second-grade level,” Klein said. “But he loves running and he just cannot get enough of it. If I go too slow, he yells at me to go faster. He's out there high-fiving everyone. He's just cheering. It's a really neat experience. And you know what? It's easy to run when I get to be the legs for someone that's so inspiring.”

Klein said the experience has brought the siblings closer together.

“Mondays have been our long run,” Klein said. “I put the kids on the bus and it's Joe and I. We hit the road and it's us hanging out most of the day trying to do these 20-mile, 24-mile races. We listen to music together. We talk about our favorite foods, where we want to go on trips. It's just been a really neat experience that I never thought I'd have with my brother.”

