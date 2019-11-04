Republicans will permit write-in votes on 2020 primary ballot

Voters cast their ballots at the Bemidji Township polling station in November 2016. After submitting only President Trump’s name for the 2020 ballot, the top Minnesota Republican says voters will be afforded a write-in option.

Minnesota Republican voters who want a 2020 nominee other than President Trump will be able to cast a write-in vote on the March primary ballot.

State Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said Monday that paperwork will be filed with the Secretary of State allowing for write-ins. A party filing last month made clear that Trump would be the only named candidate on the primary ballot.

The decision to exclude other candidates drew rebukes, including from some elected Republicans. Carnahan said authorization to allow write-ins will come by a Dec. 31 deadline.

"It has always been the intention from the Republican Party of Minnesota to have a write-in option on the presidential primary ballot,” Carnahan said. “And it is important because you need to give people a voice and a reason to go out to the primary and exercise that voice."

Party officials must still certify which candidates will be eligible to have their write-in votes individually tabulated. That decision is required by late February.